PIL in Delhi High Court seeks COVID-19 isolation centres for poor, children

A PIL in the Delhi High Court has urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to set up isolation centres equipped with medical facilities for the poor and children at government schools in the national capital.

The petition seeks an amendment to the current home isolation policy, claiming it was proving to be a failure for the majority of the population as not everyone has a separate room to spare to isolate a family member infected by COVID-19.

"Under the home isolation policy, the infected person ought to be given a separate room with an attached toilet so as to avoid minimal physical contact with other members. There should also be a caretaker for the infected person.

"But in reality, how many of the lower middle class homes can afford to have a separate room with attached toilet and a caretaker for the infected person. Resultantly, more and more family members are getting infected creating patient load on city hospitals and problems for family members at large," the petition said. The plea also sought healthcare management facilities and isolation centres for children on grounds that several medical experts were of the opinion that when the third wave of the pandemic comes, children could be affected more by it.