PIL for removal of unauthorised religious structures: Delhi HC seeks agencies’ response

August 08, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking removal of unauthorised religious structures from public spaces in the city.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Saurabh Banerjee also issued notices to Delhi Police and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seeking their replies.

Five petitioners — Preet Singh, Sunil Antil, Neeraj Chauhan, Rajesh, and Ashok Kumar Mittal — stated in a PIL that several “illegal mosques, mazars and dargahs have been raised on public land, public parks and prominent public places unauthorisedly and illegally”, which is in violation of the directions of the Supreme Court.

Santosh Kumar Tripathi, standing counsel for Delhi government, submitted that the issue raised by the petitioners is handled by the religious committee. The panel deals with the presence of religious structures on public land along with the land-owning agency, the counsel said, suggesting that the petitioners approach the committee with their grievances.

According to the PIL filed through advocate Parth Yadav, “The situation is so alarming that such illegal activities might give rise to communal disharmony and is affecting the public as well as law and order, but the Respondents (government authorities) are negligent in performing their constitutional responsibilities and duties.”

“...such illegal activities are rapidly increasing with intention to capture more and more land illegally and unauthorisedly in the name of pseudo religion due to which the national integrity and national interest is being jeopardised.

“The mazars at public roads are creating day-to-day trouble for pedestrians. The persons holding the charge of mazars spread chadar and coerce the public to pay donations and in this way a huge amount is collected by adopting all nefarious acts,” it added.

Claiming that the public’s rights under Articles 14, 19, 21 and 25 of the Constitution are being infringed, the plea sought for a direction to ensure that “no religious or any type of constructions in the shape of mosque, mazar, dargah, graves or any other religious constructions whatsoever name it may be called, are constructed at public land, parks, playgrounds, roads, highways or any other place of public utility”.

Without referring to any specific structure, the petition said that such illegal constructions contribute to road accidents and may give rise to communal disharmony.

The high court will hear the case again in November.