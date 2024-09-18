PIL filed in Delhi HC against Ravneet Bittu for ‘incendiary remarks’ on Rahul Gandhi

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking action against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for allegedly making “derogatory, misleading, and false” statements against the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The petition filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, chief of the Hindu Sena, said Mr. Bittu had criticised Mr. Gandhi for comments the latter made during a visit to the United States. The plea quoted Mr. Bittu as saying on September 15, “Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian; he has spent most of his time outside. He does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says everything in the wrong way... The people who are most wanted, separatists, experts in making bombs, guns and shells, have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said...”.

The plea said Mr. Bittu’s remarks were baseless and could incite hatred and violence, leading to widespread protests. It said that the Minister is “a high-profile political figure” and the “incendiary remarks” made by him against describing Mr. Gandhi as an “enemy of the country” and a “terrorist” have “multifaceted and significant impact”.

“The remarks made by respondent No. 2 (Mr. Bittu) can escalate tensions between the ruling party and the Opposition. It may lead to heightened confrontations in parliamentary sessions and public debates. This kind of language can deepen existing political divides,” the plea said.

It sought a direction to register a complaint and to prosecute Mr. Bittu.

