Pickpocket attacks guard on moving bus

A security guard’s arm was slashed when a pickpocket attacked him in a moving bus near Gol Dak Khana on Monday, the police said.

They said that Rajinder Prasad (55), who works as a private security guard, sustained injury on his arm. Madhur Verma, DCP (New Delhi), said that the incident happened around 4 p.m. when Mr. Prasad spotted a man trying to steal from a man’s pocket in the moving bus. He tried to catch him red-handed. “The pickpocket took out a knife and slashed on his arm with it. He then jumped off the moving bus and fled,” Mr. Verma said.

The driver stopped the bus after the passengers raised an alarm. Some of them also tried to chase the accused but in vain. One of them then informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and the injured was taken to Lok Nayak Hospital and was discharged after treatment.

Manhunt on

“We are examining CCTV footage to identify the accused. He will be arrested soon,” the DCP said. A case under charges of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon has been filed.