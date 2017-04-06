Pick whistle, window or tractor, says Swaraj India

After failing to get a common party symbol for the upcoming municipal polls, Swaraj India has asked all its candidates to choose the same three symbols to help voters recognise candidates from the party during votimg time.

A workaround

Senior party leaders have asked their candidates to give three options: whistle, window and tractor, in their nomination form from the list of free symbols, which are meant for independents and unrecognised parties.

“An analysis of past elections and symbols distributed to independents and recognised parties revealed that candidates opt for symbols that start from alphabets A-J and don’t go further. So we asked our candidates to choose these three options with a priority on the whistle,” Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said.

To avoid any “sabotage”, the candidates were asked to give their preferences only at 8a.m. on the morning of April 4, the last day of nomination. Around 260 candidates have filed their nomination on the Swaraj India ticket.

The Delhi High Court had denied Swaraj India's demand to have a common symbol for civic body polls, its maiden electoral contest.

The party blames it on the AAP government saying it was "deliberately done to deny Swaraj India a level playing field".

The party claims that in March 2015, the state election commission had written to the Delhi government to modify rules to allow recognised political parties, willing to contest 10 per cent of the total seats, to have a common symbol for the polls.

However, the AAP government sat on the proposal, he alleged.

"A common symbol helps to have uniform visibility on posters, campaigns. We are hopeful that we will at least have 1-2 common symbols which we can use for the MCD polls. By this we can minimise the problem arising out of a non-availability of a common symbol,” Mr. Yadav said.

However, he said, that since this time the EVMs will have photographs against the candidates’ name and symbol, voters will be able to recognise their candidates and cast votes for them.

"We have asked all our candidates to use their photographs liberally on their campaign material, so that voters can remember them and vote," Yadav said.