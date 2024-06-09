Photos of partner’s adultery must be proved in ‘deepfake era’, says Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has declined to rely on photographs presented by a party to prove infidelity on the part of the spouse, saying that the evidence will have to be “proved” in an “era of deepfakes”.

Deepfakes are photos and videos which involve the use of artificial intelligence to replace the likeness of a person in an existing photo or video with another person’s features. In recent times, the technology has raised several ethical concerns, as it can be used to create highly realistic material that may be misused.

In the case, the husband, an architect, had challenged a family court order passed in April directing him to pay a monthly sum of ₹75,000 to his estranged wife and five-year-old daughter as maintenance. He had submitted in his plea that the wife was “in an adulterous relationship”, and attached photographs to prove his case.

While rejecting the husband’s plea, the high court said, “We have looked at the photographs. It is not clear as to whether the wife is the person in the photograph, as alluded by the counsel for the husband.”

“We may take judicial notice of the fact that we are living in the era of deepfakes and, therefore, this is an aspect that the husband, perhaps, would have to prove by way of evidence before the family court,” it added.

The court noted that since the petition filed for divorce by the husband is pending adjudication, if this issue of adultery is pressed, the concerned court may give opportunity to the parties to place their evidence on record in support of their respective cases.

“Notably, this aspect, which is vehemently pressed before us, almost as a measure of desperation to wriggle out of the obligation cast in the impugned judgment, finds no mention in the judgment [of the family court],” the high court said.

The family court, after looking at the status of the couple, had concluded the defence taken by the husband that he earns ₹40,000 to ₹ 41,000 per month did not commensurate with the transactions reflected in his bank account. It also noted that the husband, a professional architect, had set up his own company, while the wife, a postgraduate in mass communication, is unemployed and has been residing with her parents.