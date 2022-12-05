Phones or no phones? It all boils down to luck by chance

December 05, 2022 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

As Delhiites queued up to cast their vote across various polling booths in the city, some were left confused over whether they could carry their cell phones into the polling booths. Some voters complained that they were not allowed to carry their devices, while some stated that they were not checked for the same. According to State Election Commission Delhi officials, voters are allowed to carry their mobile phones but they must ensure that the device is in silent mode. “I am going back home to leave my phone because the police did not allow me to carry my phone inside the polling booth. This should have been communicated beforehand,” said Shyam, a voter from the Andrews Ganj ward. Outside a polling station in Wazir Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur ward, a senior citizen volunteered to keep voters’ phones while they entered the booth.

