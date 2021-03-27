PhD scholar, 4 others nabbed for duping 500 of ₹7.5 crore

NEW DELHI

They promised jobs in leading MNCs

A PhD scholar and his accomplices have been arrested for allegedly duping over 500 people of ₹7.5 crore on the pretext of providing jobs with leading multi-national companies, the police said on Friday.

DCP (Cyber Crime) Anyesh Roy said the accused have been identified as Manoj Hota (44), Ashish Ranjan (26), Abhishek Kumar (27), Sonu Rawal (29) and Shaik Pintu Ali (28).

The crime came to the fore when a person from Uttam Nagar approached the police, complaining that he has been cheated of ₹20 lakh by people who posed as representatives of a recruitment agency and assured him of a job in an MNC.

During investigation, the money trail was examined and the location of the accused was traced following which a raid was conducted at an illegal call centre in Gurugram, an officer said, adding that the accused were then nabbed.

It was revealed that Hota has a PhD with specialisation in Compensation Management from a reputed university. He also used to work as a visiting faculty at various colleges and later started his own college but incurred losses and had to pay debt.

He came in touch with Ranjan and Kumar — both engineers. The accused created fake websites and email IDs in the name of various MNCs for the scam.

Further probe revealed that Ranjan was the head of the call centre and Kumar was the ‘star caller’, who used to convince people that he was calling on behalf of MNCs. Rawal and Ali are graduates and used to be the first persons to call the victims, the police added.