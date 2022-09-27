Phase two of DU’s undergraduate admissions begins

The university started admissions for its 70,000 seats earlier this month

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 27, 2022 01:20 IST

Students at Delhi University on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

:

Delhi University launched the second phase of its admission process for undergraduate admissions on Monday. In phase two the applicants who successfully completed their application process in the earlier phase will mark their preferences for programmes + colleges on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

The university said that applicants should first map their Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate subjects with the subjects that have passed in Class-XII Boards. After this, the students will be able to see their program-specific CUET scores, based on the CUET’s normalized score, for all the programs in which they are eligible.

“These program-specific CUET scores will be auto-calculated and displayed on the dashboard of the candidate’s portal,” a statement issued by the university read.

Admission portal

Applicants will then have to proceed to the “preference selection” and click on the “available preferences” tab which will display all the possible programmes + college combinations.

“The order of selection will also determine the preference order. It is advisable to choose the maximum number of preferences as adding/editing the programs and colleges after the deadline for the preference-filling phase will not be allowed,” the university’s statement added.

To help students fill their forms, the university will conduct a series of webinars between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. starting from Tuesday.

