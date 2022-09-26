Phase two of DU’s undergraduate admission process kicks off today

Students will have to fill their preference of choice of college+programme combination and will be allotted seats based on their CUET scores; date for declaration of the first list of admissions will be notified by October 10, says Registrar

Jaideep Deo Bhanj NEW DELHI:
September 26, 2022 01:24 IST

Professor Yogesh Singh (left), Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University, speaking during the launch of DU’s allocation-cum-admission policies under its Common Seat Allocation System, 2022. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Phase two of the three-phase undergraduate admission process at Delhi University will kick off on Monday, for which students will have to log on to the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal and fill in their college+programme choices.

The CSAS portal will automatically draw the scores that the applicant has received in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and assign college+programme combinations based on the candidate’s “normalised scores” and preference.

Each programme has specific eligibility criteria, the university said, and students will have to check the information bulletin, which has been uploaded on the university’s admission website.

Phase one of the CSAS commenced on September 12. Phase two, wherein the candidates will provide preferences for programmes and colleges, will be held between September 26 and October 10. Both the phases will remain open till October 10, a statement issued by DU read.

Two-day window

Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta said a two-day window will be provided to the candidates to reorder their programme+college preferences. The date of declaration of the first list of admissions shall be notified by October 10, Mr. Gupta also said.

To help students navigate the preference-filling phase, the university said it plans to conduct various open house sessions.

