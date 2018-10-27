Phase out diesel vehicles, CONCOR told

more-in

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday directed the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to “gradually phase out” diesel vehicles used to ply items into Delhi.

Following a plea that sought relocation of the Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Tughlakabad, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said authorities must ensure that diesel vehicles are phased out, and electric and CNG vehicles are used instead.

Last-mile connectivity

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for CONCOR informed the tribunal that trucks are used for last-mile connectivity and containers reach the depot directly via rail tracks.

The petitioner had contended that trucks transporting goods not meant for Delhi were reaching the ICD, leading to increase in air pollution. On Wednesday, the NGT had imposed a cost of ₹ 2 crore on CONCOR in connection with a gas leak incident that took place in May 2017 near ICD in Tughlakabad.

Observing that the gas leak last May had affected close to 500 students, the Bench had said CONCOR is required to deposit ₹ 2 crore of ₹ 3.5 crore to the Central Pollution Control Board within two months. The remaining amount has to be deposited by the transporters.

During Friday’s hearing, the NGT also expressed concern over pollution levels in Delhi.

The Bench observed, “Delhi is overpopulated and is one of the most polluted cities. There is no study on the extent of population which can be accommodated and number of vehicles that can be handled by Delhi’s roads. Control of air pollution requires a contingency plan.”

It directed the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to conduct a study along with other Ministries and authorities concerned to ascertain the number of vehicles that can ply in proportion to road capacity.

The Ministry has been asked to conduct the study for Delhi and other cities, including 102 cities where air quality exceeds prescribed norms.