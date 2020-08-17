Phase IV: DMRC starts casting work of U-girders

NEW DELHI

17 August 2020 23:45 IST

‘Work on 3 priority corridors has begun’

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday began casting work of U-girders, which will be installed on a 4.2-km-long elevated section on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor under its Phase IV project.

The segment also includes construction of a six-lane elevated flyover (double-deck system) from Sangam Vihar to Ambedkar Nagar and one underpass at Saket-G, the DMRC said.

“After construction of this section, the Mehrauli-Badarpur road will be signal-free from Sangam Vihar to Saket. A ramp will facilitate seamless traffic movement from Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg to MB Road and an underpass will facilitate smooth movement of traffic from MB Road towards Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg,” DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.

Advertising

Advertising

With the starting of construction on this section, work on all three priority corridors of Phase IV has begun, officials added.

“U-girders are pre-cast pre-tensioned U-shaped girders on which track-laying can be done immediately. These girders are readied in casting yards and brought to the sites and launched with the help of high capacity cranes of launchers,” explained Mr. Dayal.

The Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor is projected to be a 22-km-long section with 15 stations. “Despite issues such as unavailability of adequate labour force, the DMRC is moving ahead with the work of all the three corridors approved so far as part of Delhi Metro Phase IV,” said Mr. Dayal.

Under the Phase IV project, approximately 61 km of new metro lines is proposed to be constructed across three corridors. The project is also set to add 45 metro stations to the existing DMRC network.

“These new sections shall provide interconnectivity among already operational sections of the Delhi Metro,” added Mr. Dayal.