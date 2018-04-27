Phase-III ofMetro bySept: report

The Delhi Metro network’s Phase III is likely to be operational only by September this year, the progress report stated. It also mentioned that the last stretch of 58-km Pink Line will be thrown open in phases, except the stretch between Trilokpuri to Mayur Vihar Pocket 1, which is stuck due to land issues.

“The sections Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus to Lajpat Nagar, Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 and Trilokpuri to Shiv Vihar is expected to be completed by July 18, September 18 and August 18 respectively,” read the progress report. The stretch between Majlis Park and Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus stations had been opened for public March 14. The remaining stretch of the Magenta Line between Janakpuri West and Kalkaji Mandir is likely to operational by May 2018, says the progress report. “Progress of civil works up to February 2018 is 99.12 percent. The remaining portion of the line is planned to be opened by May 2018” read the report.