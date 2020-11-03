Phase 4 line: DMRC installs first U-girder

NEW DELHI

03 November 2020 23:50 IST

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday installed the first U-girder on the Janakpuri West-R.K. Ashram Marg corridor, which is part of the upcoming Phase 4 network.

The U-girder is a critical component of the elevated viaducts constructed for metro corridors, said senior Delhi Metro officials.

‘Major milestone’

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said: “The U-girder was erected near Kali Mata Temple between the upcoming Pushpanjali and Deepali Chowk metro stations along the Outer Ring Road. This is a major milestone for the DMRC as despite several constraints due to ongoing pandemic, this important component of the construction work could be started.”

The 28.92-km corridor will be an extension of the Magenta Line and will comprise 22 stations.