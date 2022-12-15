PFI leader Abubacker doing fine, receiving treatment: NIA tells Delhi HC

December 15, 2022 09:05 am | Updated 08:20 am IST

He was arrested on September 22, and on September 28, the MHA notified PFI and its associates as “unlawful associations” under UAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Popular Front of India (PFI) former chairman E. Abubacker being produced at Patiala Court after a nationwide raid spearheaded by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi, on Sept. 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the jailed former chairman of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI), E. Abubacker, was “absolutely fine” and receiving treatment.

The agency’s submission came while responding to Mr. Abubacker’s plea challenging a trial court order refusing to release him on medical grounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have filed a status report along with the report of AIIMS. He is absolutely fine. He is under treatment. As and when he is required, he is taken there (the hospital),” the special Public Prosecutor representing the agency said.

Last month, the high court had asked the NIA to file a status report in response to Mr. Abubacker’s plea for medical treatment. Mr. Abubacker’s counsel had said the 70-year-old was suffering from cancer and Parkinson’s disease, and was in “great pain”, which needed urgent medical attention. The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on December 19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Abubacker was arrested on September 22 by the agency. On September 28, the Union Home Ministry in a press release notified PFI and its associates as “unlawful associations” under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Ministry said PFI and its affiliates have been “found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set up of the country, disturbing public order etc., which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country”.

A large number of alleged PFI activists were detained or arrested in several States following a massive nationwide crackdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US