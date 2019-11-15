Pets also prone to diabetes, dogs at highest risk

Not just the humans, pets, especially dogs are also prone to diabetes and the clinics in Gurugram have witnessed a spurt in such cases over the past few years. Obesity and lack of awareness among pet owners are leading causes of the disease.

Though World Diabetes Day is observed on November 14, vets feel very little has been done to create awareness among owners about diabetes in pets.

Interestingly, like humans, male dogs are more affected by the disease compared to female dogs. The mean age for onset of diabetes in them is 7-9, though it tends to occur to older dogs in the middle age — 5-12.

Cats, on the other hand, are less at the risk and the mean age for them is 10.

Dogs are mostly affected by Type 2 diabetes caused due to the lack of insulin production, whereas cats have Type 1. The vets, however, differ on the issue.

Spokesperson of DLF Phase-III-based CGS Hospital, Salisha Whitney Correi, said that a significant increase was witnessed in the number of cases of diabetes in dogs over the past few years, adding that obesity is one of the leading causes. Sudden onset of the symptoms accompanied by less awareness among owners is also a reason. “We have treated around 30 dogs and cats this year so far. In 2018, the number of diabetic pets treated at our hospital was 20,” said Dr. Correi, a veterinarian.

Sandeep Yadav, Director, SKRD Veterinary Hospital, Sector 31, lamented that awareness on the disease was poor among pet owners even in cities like Delhi and Gurugram. He said only 1-2 % of pet parents knew that diabetes was common in dogs and were surprised when they were told the same. In the last seven years, Dr. Yadav has seen 25-35 diabetic pets and the number is increasing.

He advised that people should take their pets for routine blood check-ups and annual full body check-ups to prevent the disorder. Canine diabetes was a chronic disease and could be managed with the help of advise of vets, added Dr. Yadav.

Samoyeds, Miniature Schnauzers, Toy Poodles, Pugs, German Shepherd, Golden Retrievers and Labradors are among the breeds, which are at risk.

Polyuria (frequent urination), polydipsia (frequent water intake), polyphagia (frequent food intake), weight loss, lethargy, bulging of eyes and ants coming on the urine are some of the common symptoms of diabetes in pets. In a few cases, urination is painful and the pets start licking their genitals.

Canine diabetes is generally treated with insulin injections. Dogs need to be admitted for a few days to monitor insulin dose and blood glucose levels.

Diabetic cataract is a common complication seen in canines with uncontrolled blood sugar levels. “Some dogs suddenly start banging into objects driven by diabetic cataract. We are the first private veterinary hospital to set up a dedicated Veterinary Ophthalmology Unit in India. We have all the latest veterinary-specific, high-end ocular machines,” claimed Dr. Correi.