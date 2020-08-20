Petitions in HC challenge elections of Kejriwal, Gupta

Petitioner alleges they furnished false information about their poll expenses

Two petitions before the Delhi High Court have challenged the elections of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP leader Vijender Gupta to the Delhi Assembly on the ground that they allegedly furnished false information regarding their poll expenses.

Justice C. Hari Shankar on Thursday renotified the petitions for hearing on November 25 after the petitioner, Ramesh Khatri, did not appear for arguments even after the matters were taken up twice for hearing through videoconferencing.

Mr. Khatri, in his pleas, has sought barring both political leaders from contesting elections for the next six years on the ground that they allegedly concealed information about their poll expenses and engaged in corrupt practices.

The petition said that Mr. Khatri contested against Mr. Kejriwal in the Assembly election held this year. The plea against Mr. Gupta has been filed by Mr. Khatri as a voter of the constituency – Rohini Assembly Constituency 13 – from where the BJP leader contested and won.

In both his pleas, the petitioner has claimed that neither of the political leaders disclosed accurate day-to-day expenses of their poll campaign in the expenditure register.