Petitioners express dismay at courtgo-ahead for Central Vista project

They may opt for judicial review after perusing judgment

Petitioners in the case and academics expressed their dismay at the Supreme Court giving its nod on Tuesday for the Central Vista redevelopment project.

Rajiv Suri, one of the petitioners, said that the court’s verdict was a long, rambling, drab and dreary judgment running into 611 pages, containing no landmarks or path-breaking interpretations on law. He said that it merely substantiates and justifies the government’s viewpoints. “The fact of the matter; public lands have been illegally grabbed by Central Government in the most iconic priceless part of India; #CentralVista; Public Trust has been betrayed, India been deprived its treasured free open spaces,(sic),” he said in a tweet.

“We are deeply disappointed at the judgment. It is a 611-page judgment and our lawyers are going through it. We will take a call on whether to go for a judicial review,” said Anuj Srivastava, architect and another petitioner in the case.

Mr. Srivastava said that there are several lapses in the way the project is being done. “Justice [Sanjeev] Khanna has brought out many problems (related to the project) in his dissenting judgment,” he said.

Kanchi Kohli, a senior researcher at Centre for Policy Research, Delhi, said the judgment has generated an erroneous impression that the entire Central Vista project has got the green signal.

“Only certain aspects of the project have got the go-ahead from the SC,” she said, adding: “Even the majority judgment says that for the work of the new Parliament, prior permission of the Heritage Conservation Committee is required.”

Terming the existing Central Vista area as a “lived heritage of the people of India”, Ms. Kohli termed the majority SC judgment “unfortunate” and “myopic” in terms of the project’s environmental impact. “But still, compared to where we were in September 2019, important gains have been made in terms of the dissenting judgment by Justice Sanjeev Khanna, who recognised fundamental issues brought before the court,” she said.

Ms. Kohli said that the government did not look for the “least environmentally damaging alternative” while considering the project and there will be loss of public space and felling of thousands of trees. “The least environmentally damaging alternative was never assessed — it has still not been done. The problem is that a massive redevelopment exercise is being done without detailed discussion in Parliament from the environment point of view,” she said.