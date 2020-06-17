Petition to restrain elderly kanwariyas

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to treat as representation a petition to restrain kanwariyas above 60 years, and those with co-morbidities, from undertaking this year’s ‘Kanwar Yatra’, which is starting from July 6.
The petitioner and advocate Subhash Vijayran said that as per government reports, the COVID-19 pandemic has been most lethal for those in the 60-plus age group.
The plea said that during ‘Kanwar Yatra’, kanwariyas walk hundreds of miles from Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to their residences, carrying Ganga water on their shoulders.
The petition stated that the sheer number of pilgrims participating in the ‘Kanwar Yatra’ results in infinite social contacts of the kanwariyas among them and with the rest of the community that is a high-risk situation not only for the aged and co-morbid kanwaryias but also for their family members and the whole community.
