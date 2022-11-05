Petition to make Musk party to case, HC dismisses petition with ₹25,000 fine

This application is thoroughly misconceived, said the HC Bench | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The High Court on Friday imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on a woman seeking to implead Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk as a party to a petition challenging the suspension of her account for an alleged violation of the micro-blogging site’s rules.

“This application is thoroughly misconceived. It cannot possibly be disputed that a corporate entity is thoroughly represented and therefore, there was no need to file such an application. Accordingly, it is dismissed with a cost of ₹25,000,” Justice Yashwant Varma said while dismissing the plea.

Ms. Kaul said she was informed by Twitter that her account, which was “followed by several eminent personalities”, was suspended for violating the platform’s rules against “ban evasion” even when there was no such prior incident.

The petitioner claimed that she was not granted any opportunity of being heard and that Twitter’s “illegal” action had caused her “mental and emotional trauma”.

Twitter’s counsel said a petition was not maintainable as Twitter is a private entity.