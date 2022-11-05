Petition to make Musk party to case, HC dismisses petition with ₹25,000 fine

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
November 05, 2022 01:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

This application is thoroughly misconceived, said the HC Bench | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court on Friday imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 on a woman seeking to implead Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk as a party to a petition challenging the suspension of her account for an alleged violation of the micro-blogging site’s rules.

“This application is thoroughly misconceived. It cannot possibly be disputed that a corporate entity is thoroughly represented and therefore, there was no need to file such an application. Accordingly, it is dismissed with a cost of ₹25,000,” Justice Yashwant Varma said while dismissing the plea.

Ms. Kaul said she was informed by Twitter that her account, which was “followed by several eminent personalities”, was suspended for violating the platform’s rules against “ban evasion” even when there was no such prior incident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner claimed that she was not granted any opportunity of being heard and that Twitter’s “illegal” action had caused her “mental and emotional trauma”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Twitter’s counsel said a petition was not maintainable as Twitter is a private entity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Delhi
judiciary (system of justice)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app