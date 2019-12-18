Petition seeks release of detained students

A petition before the Delhi High Court has sought direction to release the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University who were allegedly detained by security personnel during nationwide protests against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday.

In their petition, a lawyer and two JMI sought that instant and quality medical care be provided to the students and staff who were detained and injured during the violence. The plea has arrayed the Centre and the Delhi Police as parties and sought direction to the authorities to release all the students and residents who were allegedly detained.

The plea was filed in the High Court in pursuance to the Supreme Court’s directive asking the petitioners to approach the HCs in respective States, where the incidents of violence had occurred, for redressal of their grievances and the setting up of inquiry committees.

Names of detained

The petition also sought direction to authorities to declare on their website the full list, with names of JMI and AMU students as well as residents, who were allegedly detained by security personnel. It also sought to provide detained persons access to their family members and legal counsel.

The petition has also asked for CCTV footage of the areas to be preserved, and provide monetary compensation to persons who were detained or injured by the police and paramilitary forces.