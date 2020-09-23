Petition seeks action against Twitter India

New Delhi

23 September 2020 23:16 IST

Plea claims it promoted anti-India tweets

A petition before the Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought action against Twitter India and its representative under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being allegedly involved in the conspiracy to promote the Khalistan Movement.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan recused from hearing the case and directed it to be heard by another Bench of the High Court. The case is now listed for hearing on September 30.

The petition by Delhi resident Sangeeta Sharma has claimed that Twitter India “deliberately and knowingly, in order to create rift in society, promoted the prohibited content of the SFJ [Sikhs For Justice]”.

Advertising

Advertising

Sought NIA probe

“The Khalistan Movement is supported by many Sikhs who are not residents of India. This issue needs to be probed by an Indian agency that is capable of investigating it,” the plea stated, while asking for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to look into the case.

The petition also asked for action to be taken against Twitter India and its representative in India “for wilfully abetting and promoting anti-India tweets and penalise them and relevant authorities according to the law of the land”.

Taxation laws

It also asked for direction to ensure that the “revenue generated from India by the social media platform should be taxed and come within Indian Taxation laws”.