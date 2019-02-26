Petition in High Court seeks screen doors at all metro stations

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre, the city government and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on a petition to install screen doors on all metro station platforms to avoid incidents of commuters falling on the tracks.

A Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V.K. Rao was hearing a petition by Hussain Mueen Farooq, who claims to be a social activist.

The plea sought installation of screen doors on all station platforms to ensure people do not fall on the tracks, either by accident or deliberately to commit suicide.

A screen door is a continuous connected barrier preventing passengers from moving close to the edge of the platform. It opens only after the doors of the train open or simultaneously.

The petition said that screen doors on platforms are a feature of stations on the Airport Express line and some select stations on other lines.

‘No CMRS’

The petition has also pointed out that since the beginning of operations in 2002, the DMRC did not have a single Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) as required under the Delhi Metro Railway (Operation And Maintenance) Act.

The primary function of the CMRS is to inspect the metro railway with a view to determine whether it is fit to be opened for carrying passengers.

Annual report

The plea has also sought that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation submit a separate and detailed annual report about its operations before the Parliament.

The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on July 25.