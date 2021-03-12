Petition in HC seeks expansion of ambit of electric vehicles scheme

A petition filed before the Delhi High Court has sought direction to expand the ambit of the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles) India Phase-II scheme to the hydrogen energy infrastructure.
The petition filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar sought direction to the government to allocate a part of the unutilised funds from the FAME India Phase-II Scheme for promoting and incentivising demand for hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and construction and operation of hydrogen refuelling stations.
The plea said FAME scheme has not been able to adequately utilise its budget towards adoption of electric vehicles. It said that out of a total budget of ₹700 crore for setting up charging infrastructure, only ₹20 crore have been disbursed during the period from 2019 to February 10, 2021.
“In the fight to reduce the dependence of India’s transport sector on imported oil and gas, it is paramount that the government supports and incentivises alternate fuel technologies, such as hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles, which can be effectively used in both long-distance heavy transport and for passenger vehicles,” the plea said.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a National Hydrogen Energy Mission [NHEM] during his speech in December 2020 and the Finance Minister during her budget speech in February 2021 also mentioned the NHEM. However, till date, no details of the mission have been made publicly available,” it added.
