Petition in HC challenges notification declaring medical equipment as drugs

Court seeks response of Centre, posts case for hearing on January 29

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a plea moved by Surgical Manufacturers and Traders Association (SMTA) challenging a notification declaring all devices such as blood monitoring devices and digital thermometers intended to be used specially for human beings or animals as drugs.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Health Ministry while posting the case for further hearing on January 29 next year.

The association claimed that their representations and other stakeholders were not considered at the time of taking the decision. The court has listed the present plea with a separate plea moved last year by SMTA challenging Centre’s notification declaring medical devices as ‘drugs’ under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.