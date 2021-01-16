Petition for regulation of online lending platforms

The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on a petition seeking regulation of online lending platforms operating through mobile apps.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Finance Ministry and RBI seeking their stand on the petition, which claimed such lending platforms charge exorbitant interests on the loans given by them.
Dharanidhar Karimojji, who was represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, claimed that more than 300 mobile applications are providing instant loans ranging from ₹1,500 to ₹30,000 for seven to 15 day period.
The petition said these money lending platforms deduct almost 35% to 45% of the loan as platform fees, service charges or processing fees and only transfer the remaining money to the borrower’s bank accounts.
The plea claimed these entities charge exorbitant interests rates of 1% or more per day and in the event of non-payment of delay in repayment of the loaned amount.
Caution for public
It said these entities even call up everyone on the borrower’s contact list to humiliate and harass them into making payments. Mr. Bhushan said the RBI has issued a press note cautioning the general public about these platforms.
The plea sought directions to regulate and control working of online digital lenders doing business through mobile app or any other platform and stop them from charging exorbitant interest on loan from borrowers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath