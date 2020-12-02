Delhi

Petition alleges garbage piling up in Karol Bagh

Following a plea alleging adverse health impacts due to non-removal of garbage from a residential area in Karol Bagh, the National Green Tribunal has directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to look into the plea and furnish an action taken report.

A Bench headed by NGT said: “The allegation needs to be looked into by the North body and the DPCC and action taken as per law. The nodal agency for coordination and compliance will be the DPCC.” The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea by Anubhav, seeking action against non-removal of garbage in Karol Bagh.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2020 1:05:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/petition-alleges-garbage-piling-up-in-karol-bagh/article33225723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY