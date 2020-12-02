Petition alleges garbage piling up in Karol Bagh

Following a plea alleging adverse health impacts due to non-removal of garbage from a residential area in Karol Bagh, the National Green Tribunal has directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to look into the plea and furnish an action taken report.
A Bench headed by NGT said: “The allegation needs to be looked into by the North body and the DPCC and action taken as per law. The nodal agency for coordination and compliance will be the DPCC.” The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea by Anubhav, seeking action against non-removal of garbage in Karol Bagh.
