Person evacuated from Nizamuddin attempts to kill self

The Delhi government on Thursday informed the Delhi Police that one person evacuated from the Tabligh centre in Nizamuddin attempted to take own life at a city hospital on Wednesday.

“Medical Superintendents of designated COVID-19 hospitals reported that patients, particularly those transferred from Markaz [centre], are creating law and order problem and commotion in hospitals which is becoming difficult for the hospital staff to handle,” Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government, Padmini Singla, said in a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner, S.N. Shrivastava.

“In another incident, two inmates quarantined in Narela DDA quarantine facility escaped and were later tracked down in Patparganj,” the letter said.

She also requested Mr. Shrivastava to deploy adequate police force in all quarantine facilities and hospitals.

A total of 2,346 people were evacuated from the centre and 536 of them were sent to hospitals and 1,810 were sent to quarantine facilities, according to the Delhi government.

A large number of people had attended a religious congregation at the centre in mid-March and till now 108 people from the centre have been tested positive for COVID-19 and two of them have died so far just in Delhi alone.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health, 011-4076 9002 (Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.).