Persecution of Muslims rises as polls near: AAP MLA

New Delhi

16 September 2021 00:57 IST

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Wednesday said that persecution of Muslims in the country increases as elections approach and in the name of terrorism, fake FIRs are filed against innocent people.

“As elections come closer, the persecution of Muslims in the country increases. In the name of terrorism, the game of harassing innocent people by implicating them in fake FIRs has started. In the future, don’t know against how many people false FIRs will be filed. May Allah protect!” Mr. Khan said in a tweet in Hindi.

On Tuesday, the Special Cell of Delhi Police said that they have busted an alleged Pakistan-based terror module and arrested six men, including two terrorists trained by the ISI.

Advertising

Advertising

When contacted, Mr. Khan said, “BJP has been doing such things whenever there is an election. Such incidents to polarise the society will increase now. They had done the same in Delhi too. Fight elections, don’t go after Muslims.”

When asked about the context of his tweet, Mr. Khan said, “People will understand the context.”

When contacted, the AAP spokesperson did not comment on Mr. Khan’s tweet or whether it was the party’s stand too.