‘Permit gyms to open’

01 September 2020 01:44 IST

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Monday asked Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal to permit opening of gyms in the Capital.

“Delhi markets have opened, restrictions on weekly markets have been lifted and permission has been given to operate the Delhi Metro. So why not gyms?” asked Mr. Bidhuri.

“Gyms are helpful in increasing immunity. Gym owners have also ensured there is air conditioning and air ventilation in their gyms. Masks, sanitisers, gloves etc. have also been arranged. The government can determine the timings for gyms and the number of people allowed,” he wrote.

