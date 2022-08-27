Permission denied to Munawar Faruqui for his stand up show: Delhi Police

The Hindu Bureau August 27, 2022 11:13 IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad had written to Delhi Police on Thursday to cancel Munawar Faruqui’s show scheduled in Delhi on August 28

Munawar Faruqui. File

Delhi Police denied the permission to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui to perform his show in the national capital scheduled on August 28, officials said on Saturday. Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing) O.P. Mishra told The Hinduthat the show organisers had approached the licensing unit on Thursday to request a permission to hold the show in an auditorium in central district. The permissions are requested through online mode. The unit received a report from the central district police. Mr Mishra said that the show, however, has been cancelled as it will affect the communal harmony of the area. On Thursday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had written to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to cancel Munawar Faruqui’s show. In its letter, the VHP alleged that “communal tensions arose in Bhagyanagar because of Munawar’s jokes on Hindu gods.” The VHP further said that if the show is not cancelled the members of VHP and Bajrang Dal will hold protests.



