Performance of Delhi councillors termed poor in report card

New Delhi

31 October 2020 00:06 IST

The performances of Delhi’s municipal corporation councillors fell in terms of attendance and three-fourth of the questions asked by them in the House were “poorly related” to citizens’ complaints in their constituencies, said Praja Foundation.

Praja Foundation released its third report card for the current term (2017-22) of Delhi municipal councillors elaborating on the performance and areas of improvement for local elected representatives (ERs) in Delhi.

“Councillors have been at the forefront of ground-level relief and intervention in the COVID-19 pandemic in many cities in India. Given the current structure of governance in Delhi, however, councillors have not been party to decision-making for the city in spite of being closest to the ground situation and having the knowledge of the needs of their constituents,” said Nitai Mehta, Founder and Managing Trustee, Praja Foundation.

“The performances of councillors have fallen in all three Corporations – 2019-20 being an election year. Attendance score fell in the North Corporation from 75.32% in 2017-18 to 66.38% in 2019-20, in SDMC from 75.10% to 66.61% and in EDMC from 81.83% to 71.27%, the highest fall ” said Milind Mhaske, Director, Praja Foundation.

From this year, the foundation said in a statement, Praja reworked its matrix to focus mainly upon the deliberative performance of councillors, as deliberative duties are the most important responsibility of any elected representative.