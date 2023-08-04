HamberMenu
‘Perform or perish’: BJP leadership hands list of tasks to new office-bearers 

Senior leaders made it clear that the new functinaries will be dropped mid-tenure if they do not perform, according to a party functionary

August 04, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

New office-bearers of the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met on Thursday for the first time after their appointment two days ago. Acquainting them with the party’s strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, senior BJP leaders clearly told the new functionaries to “either perform or perish”. 

“Senior leaders made it clear that they will be dropped mid-tenure if they do not perform. This is the first time such a stern message was given,” a party functionary said. 

Dubbing the new team as a mix of old and new talent, BJP national vice-president and Delhi unit in-charge Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda asked them to increase interaction with the public and inform them about the welfare schemes of the Modi government at the Centre. 

Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva told the new functionaries that they have been given the posts “to work and not for self-glorification”. 

Mr. Sachdeva had announced the new team on Tuesday with a major reshuffle and induction of new faces in the team. With less than a year to go for the Lok Sabha polls, the party is looking to retain all seven seats which it has won consecutively in 2014 and 2019.

