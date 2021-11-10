‘Perception of courts going on vacation like schools incorrect’

New Delhi

10 November 2021

Pendency exists in spite of efforts by lawyers: HC judge

Delhi High Court Judge Justice Jayant Nath, who demitted office on Tuesday, said that the public perception of courts going on vacation like schools was not correct and that an “image change” was necessary.

Speaking at his farewell reference, Justice Nath said, “Courts are overburdened with long pending cases. Unfortunately, the perception of a common man is to blame the court for delay in disposal of cases.”

“Much is said about the courts going on vacations, comparing it with school vacations. I can say with full conviction that this public image is not correct,” Justice Nath said, adding that the pendency is there in spite of “huge efforts” by courts and lawyers.

“The reasons for delay are many but are not really attributable to the courts. All I can say is, the court needs to take some steps to project this hard and good work that is being put in place by engaging an appropriate machinery. I feel some image change would be useful,” Justice Nath said.

‘Tunday Kababi’ ruling

At the event, which was streamed live on YouTube through Delhi High Court’s official account, Chief Justice D.N. Patel said Justice Nath will forever be remembered for his eminence and excellence as a judge of the High Court. “He shall be in our hearts as a member of the family,” Chief Justice Patel said.

In December 2017, Justice Nath ended the legal battle over ownership of the name ‘Tunday Kababi’ after he ruled that the name belongs exclusively to Mohammad Usman, the grandson of Haji Murad Ali ‘Tunday’ in Lucknow.

The primary battle was fought between M.U. Eating Point, owned by Mr. Usman, and a competing food chain, ‘Lucknow Wale Tunday Kababi’ owned by Mr. Mohammad Muslim, who claimed to be the maternal grandson of Ali.

In June 2019, a Bench headed by Justice Nath took serious exception to video footages of cops dragging and assaulting a 15-year-old boy and his father in broad daylight in north-west Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar, describing it an evidence of “police brutality”.

The Bench had then called for an independent report on the incident from an officer of the rank of Joint Commissioner of Police within a week.

In May this year, Justice Nath had ruled that the Delhi Government had no power to indefinitely postpone the collection of annual charges and development fees by private unaided schools as it would unreasonably restrict their functioning.