Per Capita Income 2.6 times higher compared to the national average: Delhi Economic Survey

March 20, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST

Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said Delhi’s Per Capita Income has always been around 2.6 times higher compared to the national average, both at current and constant prices, according to the Economy Survey of Delhi 2022-23, tabled at the Delhi Assembly on Monday. The Per Capita Income of Delhi at constant prices is estimated at ₹2,52,024 in 2021-22 as compared to ₹2,34,569 in 2020-21.

“The Advance Estimate of Per Capita Income of Delhi at constant prices during 2022-23 is estimated to reach ₹2,71,019, registering a growth of 7.54% over the previous year,” the report said.

Presenting ‘Status Report of Outcome Budget 2022-23’ (upto 31st December 2022), Mr. Gahlot said 67% of 110 indicators in education are on track, 54% of 124 health indicators are on track, and 46% of the health indicators are off track. 73% of 79 indicators are on track in the Environment Department, he added.

The survey also said Delhi has maintained its consistent Revenue Surplus; it increased to 3,270 crore during 2021-22 (Provisional) as compared to 1,450 crore in 2020-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Tax Collection of Delhi Government registered a tremendous growth of 36% during 2021-22 (Provisional) as compared to the negative growth of 19.53% in 2020-21 (due to COVID Pandemic). All components of Tax revenue were positively increased during 2021-22,” as per the survey.

Forest and tree cover areas have been increasing steadily since 1997. As a result of the initiatives taken by the Government of NCT of Delhi, forest and tree cover area increased to 342 sq km in 2021 thereby increasing the share of forests in the total geographical area to 23.06%.

As per the latest India State of Forest Report, 2021. Delhi has the largest forest cover of 194.24 sq km followed by Mumbai (110.77 sq km) and Bengaluru (89.02 sq km) among the seven major mega cities.

Delhi has the second highest tree cover (9.91%) as a percentage of the total geographical area of the States/ UTs after Chandigarh (13.16%).

“The total number of motor vehicles on road in NCT of Delhi in 2021-22 was 79.18 lakh, showing a decrease of 35.38% since the Delhi government has banned Diesel Vehicles of more than 10 years old and Petrol Vehicles of more than 15 years old,” the report said.

This time, the budget will be presented on March 21 by Mr. Gahlot and it is preceded by an Outcome Budget of the government.

Mr. Gahlot was given charge of the finance department after the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT