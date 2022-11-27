People will tell Nadda about progress made under CM: Sisodia

November 27, 2022 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - New Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party national president J.P. Nadda, telling him that he can go to any corner of Delhi and people will tell him about the progress made under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Mr. Nadda on Friday challenged Mr. Sisodia to list just two achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, the latter said he does not need to spell out the development works undertaken by his party.

“Delhiites are now questioning the BJP: Arvind Kejriwal built excellent schools and hospitals, provided free electricity, free pilgrimage to the elderly in just five years. What did the BJP do in the MCD?

“People will also tell him [Mr. Nadda] that the BJP could not do even a single work in the MCD over the last 15 years and proved to be a complete failure,” the AAP leader added.

Mr. Sisodia said that the BJP’s “fear” of the AAP continues to grow as elections in Gujarat and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) draw closer. “J.P. Nadda should keep the last two Assembly elections of Delhi in mind. The people of Delhi have given two chances to Arvind Kejriwal on the basis of his good work. He fulfils each and every promise he makes to the people.”

He added that in the past 15 years, the primary responsibility of the BJP was to ensure cleanliness in Delhi’s parks, roads, bylanes and sewers. “But it failed in this terribly. Instead, corruption became rampant during its reign. The BJP gave three garbage mountains to the people of Delhi and now it wants to create 16 more. These mountains are the BJP’s towers of failure in the MCD. The public is fed up with it and this time will bring AAP in the MCD. We will not only clean the mountains of garbage, but will also clean the BJP from the MCD,” Mr. Sisodia said.