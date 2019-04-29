People will teach AAP a lesson, says Vijay Goel

Union Minister and former Delhi BJP President Vijay Goel took out a cycle rally on Sunday from his residence and cycled through three parliamentary constituencies — New Delhi, East Delhi, and Chandni Chowk.

He was joined by rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra in a drive to popularise Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to send a message on curbing environmental pollution.

Mr. Mishra said that Delhi is paying for the misdeeds of the Delhi government and that the people of this city would teach Mr. Kejriwal a lesson by not voting for AAP in the Lok Sabha election and in the Assembly polls scheduled next year.

Mr. Goel said that the only issue AAP has been taking up this election season is that of full statehood for Delhi, adding that the party was spreading falsehood among people.

‘AAP hiding facts’

“They came to power promising that they would make Delhi corruption-free, but till today, it has not established a Jan Lokpal. The statehood campaign is being run by AAP to hide the fact that they had done no work,” Mr. Goel further said.

He also said that Mr. Kejriwal over the past four years had fought with everyone in Delhi right from the police to the Prime Minister and soured relations so badly that they could get no work done.