People were firing from terraces, says injured teen

As violence continued across the city for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy from Noor-e-ilahi lay injured in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Resting his head on his mother’s lap, Shoaib Hussain alias Faizi showed the gunshot wound on his lower back.

Faizi said that a bullet hit him when he was out looking for his brother at 7 p.m. on Monday.

“As I stepped out, I saw a boy, younger than me, bleeding because of a bullet injury. I was helping him when a bullet hit me from somewhere. People were firing from the terraces,” the Class 7 boy said.

His family immediately rushed him to a nursing home from where he was taken to GTB Hospital.

The family, while showing the boy’s X-ray, said the doctors told them that the bullet cannot be taken out because of its location inside the body.

Another victim of a gunshot injury, 20-year-old Mohammed Sageer from Mustafabad, said a bullet hit him in the chest when he had gone to Chandbagh for a delivery.

He said he does not know who shot at him.

The locals had taken him to a hospital.

Next to his bed was Shah Alam from Mustafabad, the sole breadwinner of the father of five, who sustained a bullet injury in his shoulder.

“The bullet hit me when I stepped out to see what was happening,” he said.

Nearly 150 persons have been admitted to GTB Hospital due to stone pelting and gunshot injuries.