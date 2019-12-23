‘People were expecting registry to start today’

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the BJP has cheated 40 lakh people living in unauthorised colonies as they were hoping to get registry today “but nothing happened”.

“The rally was to mark the passing of the Bill to ensure the regularisation of unauthorised colonies. For the past several weeks, the BJP had been talking about giving permanent registry to at least 100 residents of such colonies at Sunday’s rally, but not a single person was given a permanent registry,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “What happened to the registry? People living in unauthorised colonies have been cheated again... they expected the registry to start today.”

“Earlier, the Congress used to make false promises, now the BJP is doing the same. But don’t worry. We got the development works done in unauthorised colonies, now we will also get the registry done,” he added.

Talking about Mr. Modi’s comments on the quality of water in the city, Mr. Sisodia said: “We are happy that the PM is concerned about the people of Delhi. He said before the formation of the AAP government in Delhi, only 53% of the colonies used to get water through pipelines, but today [after five years], 93% of the colonies have piped water connections, and clean drinking water has reached across the city.”

He pointed out that the PM did not comment on Delhi’s 24-hour power availability or its education and health systems.