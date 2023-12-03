People want Kejriwal to quit if held in excise policy case: Vijay Goel 

December 03, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - New Delhi

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Vijay Goel on Saturday held a “referendum” to know people’s opinion on whether Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign if arrested in the excise policy case under which some AAP leaders have been held on corruption charges.

The BJP leader claimed that over 10,000 people took part in the “referendum” held by him in association with activists of the NGO Lok Abhiyan outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, with 83% of the participants asking the Chief Minister to resign if arrested in the case.

The move came a day after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a 20-day signature campaign, asking city residents if they want Mr. Kejriwal to resign or run the government from jail in case of his arrest.

Mr. Goel said his “referendum” was held through secret ballot, contrary to the AAP’s “drama” as Environment Minister Gopal Rai was “seen asking people register their opinion through voice vote”.

He also asked why AAP did not held a similar exercise when its Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain were arrested on corruption charges in the case

