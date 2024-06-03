People wait in long queues as Delhi continues to grapple with water shortage

New Delhi continues to face a severe water crisis with people waiting in long queues to collect water from the water tankers in different parts of the city.

Residents in Chilla Gaon, Chanakyapuri and Geeta Colony depend on water tankers to supply drinking water. While speaking to ANI, residents expressed their difficulties due to the water crisis. They said it was difficult to get adequate water.

A.P. Singh, a resident, said, "We face a lot of difficulty due to the crisis. We have to go to work in the morning and the water tanker also comes in the morning. The situation in Delhi is such that even if we want to purchase the water, it is not available. Only one water tanker comes in the morning... And not all the people were able to get the water."

Another resident, Shiv, said, "I have seven members in my family and I don't even have a tap in my home. Because of the summers, the usage of water is higher, and today, I was only able to fill 3-4 bottles." He added that the water was used for drinking and cooking purposes. He noted that water is supplied in the morning and requested the government to send tankers in the evening to meet daily requirements.

Shabbo Khatoon said, "I filled water but I didn't get much. Because of the summers, the use of water is more. I have small kids in my family also so the use of water is more."

Action taken to address the crisis

Speaking on the water crisis in Delhi, Water Minister Atishi said, "Because of the heatwave, water demand has increased and on the other hand, the water level in Yamuna has decreased. Last year, there was 674.5 ft of water in the Wazirabad pond... Despite so many requests, only 671 ft of water has been released... All water treatment plants are being affected due to low water levels in the Wazirabad barrage...We have requested Haryana and U.P. government to release more water."

On May 31, the Delhi government approached the Supreme Court to get immediate additional water from Haryana. Delhi government in its plea said that it is constrained to file the petition on account of the acute shortage of water being faced by the people of of Delhi, triggered by the ongoing severe heat conditions in North India, particularly in Delhi.

"Direct the Respondent No. 1 (Haryana) for immediate and continuous release of water at the Wazirabad barrage," the plea stated.

In the ensuing water crisis, the Delhi government on May 30 said that a central control room, headed by an IAS officer, will be established to monitor water supply across the national capital.