Delhi

People travelling to Delhi from 5 States need negative COVID-19 report

Healthcare workers collecting swab samples for RT-PCR test in the Capital.   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

People travelling to Delhi from five States — Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab — will have to show a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19 from Saturday to March 15, a Delhi government official said.

“A order on this will be issued later in the day,” the official added.

Also Read

20,466 take jab; Delhi sees 145 new cases

 

Another official working with the Chief Minister’s Office said that this would be applicable only for people who were travelling via public transport such as flights, trains, and buses.

The government is yet to formally announce the decision.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2021 10:32:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/people-travelling-to-delhi-from-5-states-need-negative-covid-19-report/article33919976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY