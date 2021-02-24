People travelling to Delhi from 5 States need negative COVID-19 report

Those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab will have to show a negative RT-PCR test report from Saturday to March 15.

People travelling to Delhi from five States — Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab — will have to show a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19 from Saturday to March 15, a Delhi government official said.

“A order on this will be issued later in the day,” the official added.

Another official working with the Chief Minister’s Office said that this would be applicable only for people who were travelling via public transport such as flights, trains, and buses.

The government is yet to formally announce the decision.