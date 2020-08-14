People should slowly increase intensity of workout: doctors

This comes after youth suffers muscle breakdown and kidney injury after vigorous exercise

Max Hospital on Thursday said that an 18-year-old patient suffered muscle breakdown and kidney injury, requiring him to undergo dialysis, after he exercised vigorously over an hour at a gym which reopened after the lockdown.

The doctors of Max Hospital, Patparganj, who treated the patient said that people should slowly increase the intensity of the workout as they were not working out at gyms for more than four months.

People planning to make up for the lost time by exercising aggressively can land up having serious health consequences, doctors said.

The patient is slowly recovering now after aggressive treatment, but the case demonstrates perils of over-exercising at a gym after Unlock 3.

“If you feel severe fatigue, muscle pain, or giddiness then while exercising, then stop doing it. Also, take breaks and drink water and keep yourself hydrated while exercising,” one of the doctors said during a virtual press conference.

Dilip Bhalla, senior consultant, said, “When the patient came to our hospital, he was suffering from acute pain in the abdomen, black-coloured urine with reduced urine output, and deranged kidney and liver function. He was diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a health condition in which acute muscle breakdown occurs. This in turn releases certain types of enzymes in the blood stream, leading to kidney malfunction. The patient was immediately wheeled into ICU and started on IV fluids to maintain hydration and provide nutrients to his muscles. Gentle physiotherapy was conducted for several days to soothe his muscles. In addition, he needed two sessions of dialysis as his kidneys had stopped functioning totally. Slowly, as days passed, the patient started improving. His muscle stiffness and pain began to subside gradually, even as he slowly regained muscle power.”

Abbas Ali Khatai, attending consultant, said that extreme physical activity can lead to muscle breakdown, which is a common cause for rhabdomyolysis. “It is essential to know the limitations of one’s own body, stay hydrated and get proper professional guidance when exercising — be it weightlifting, yoga, cardio or cross-fit. Aggressive, unaccustomed exercise leads to accumulation of acid in the muscles which leads to breakdown of muscle protein. This protein then enters the blood stream from where it finds its way into the kidneys, leading to kidney failure,” he said.