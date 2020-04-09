People resort to panic buying in Ghaziabad

‘What if...’ was the catchphrase as people in Ghaziabad thronged streets for panic buying of essential items on Wednesday evening after the State government announced the sealing of 13 hotspots in Ghaziabad and 12 clusters in neighbouring Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Though district magistrates of both the districts almost instantly clarified through video messages on Whatsapp groups that the entire districts were not being put under curfew and that only certain hotspots where COVID-19 cases have been reported would be sealed, a little delay in specifying the hotspots led people to speculate.

Ghaziabad has registered 23 cases of COVID-19 so far. “What if the entire Vasundhara is put under curfew,” exclaimed Rajneesh Kumar while queuing up in front of a grocery store in Sector 9. On being reminded that no case has been found in the sector, Manish Mishra chipped in and said: “What if the place from where the grocery store gets its supply is sealed?”

At the Sahibabad Mandi, Secretary Vishvendra Singh had a tough time controlling the crowd. “It is hard to convince the senior citizens,” said Mr. Singh. “I have been shouting for an hour that the mandi would open on usual time on Thursday and that retailer shops would remain open in colonies, but people are not listening.” Ultimately, he had to call the police as scores of cars were blocking the streets. It made things difficult for the vendors returning to the mandi as the constables were in no mood to pick and choose.

Mr. Kumar said nobody was allowed to buy a couple of kilos of vegetables (retail shopping) from the wholesale market during the lockdown and that the process would continue. “There is no drop in supply and there is no need for panic buying,” he said.

However, anxious buyers outside kept coming up with excuses. “What if the retailer in our colony comes from an area that is sealed?” asked one.

Gaurav Jain, a software engineer who was standing in a queue in front of Sharma Medicos in Vasundhara said people had come to terms with lockdown, but this new order had forced them to come out.

“I guess electronic news media is to blame. The news that they circulated created panic. You can’t blame the customer. My wife suffers from allergy in hands. She uses gloves while cooking. If the channel shows that the area could be sealed for a week, I will have to come out,” he countered.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Ghaziabad) Kalanidhi Naithani said, “Ghaziabad has not been put under curfew. Only those areas where COVID-19 cases have been reported would be put under stringent lockdown. This is a containment exercise. In the areas, essential items would be provided by the district administration.”

In Gautam Buddha Nagar where two more cases were reported on Wednesday, the district administration released a detailed list of 22 localities, including 12 clusters and 10 epicentres.

“It is better to be safe than sorry. We will ensure that minimum discomfort is caused to people living in these localities,” said Suhas L.Y., District Magistrate, Gautam Buddha Nagar.