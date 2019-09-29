‘People refusing to rent house to Unnao victim’s kin’

A court here on Saturday directed the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to assist the family of the woman, who was allegedly raped by expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, in getting accommodation in the city.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma, during in-camera proceedings, gave the direction after the counsel for the rape survivor told the court that landlords were unwilling to give their premises on rent to them for a short duration and due to the background of the case, a lawyer privy to the proceedings said.

The court asked the DCW chairperson to nominate a team of two counsellors to assess the family’s residential requirements and assist them in locating and providing suitable place in Delhi at a reasonable rate on rent or in any government accommodation for a period of at least 11 months, he said.

The court has put up the matter for further hearing on Monday.

The counsel for the rape survivor and her family members were earlier asked by the court to make necessary residential arrangements here after they had said they wanted to live in the national capital, apprehending threat in Uttar Pradesh, the State they hail from.

The woman was brought to AIIMS after an accident on July 28, following the Supreme Court’s orders.

The family is being provided CRPF security.

During Saturday’s proceedings, the counsel for the rape survivor said that although a few accommodations were looked into, none of the landlords contacted were willing to provide their premises on rent to the family.

The court also directed the DCW to oversee rehabilitation measures of the children in the family and ensure their further education and skill developments to their liking in Delhi.

Meanwhile, DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “We are thankful to the honourable court for issuing the directions regarding accommodation and rehabilitation of the victim and her family. We will assign our team tomorrow [Sunday] to arrange accommodations for them. The commission will also start working for the rehabilitation of the victim. She is a brave fighter and the DCW will try its best to help her.”

Expenditure

“Whatever expenditure that may be incurred in this case be intimated to this court, including terms of the lease agreement and rent, so that appropriate directions may be passed to the government of Uttar Pradesh for reimbursement of direct payment or for provision thereof,” the court said.