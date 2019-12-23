‘People protesting Act misled’

Not everyone at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday knew what the amended Citizenship Act entailed but everyone The Hindu spoke to believed that people participating in the ongoing protests against the law had been misled and falsely instigated.

“It is all a conspiracy,” said Prem Prijaprati, who hails from Mathura. “The protests are being orchestrated by jihadists and will be resolved quickly. And if they don’t, we are not afraid.”

Chants of “shoot the traitors” were heard among small groups at the rally along with versions of ‘Azadi’ sloganeering, which came into the spotlight at the Jawaharlal Nehru University protests in 2016. Sixty-four-year-old Lal Sahib Mishra dismissed concerns of a nationwide NRC, being opposed by the protesters, stating that the proposal had come to Parliament yet. “It will not matter if you do not have a birth certificate. My details in the village register will be enough. Those who are citizens are already in the NRC,” he believed.

BJP supporters at the rally said Muslim residents of the country had nothing to worry about. “All those who are citizens of the country, who have been here from before, they have no reason to fear. This Act is not even for Muslims living here,” claimed Ramesh Chand, a resident of Janakpuri. Others stressed that the protests against the Act should not have turned violent. “Whatever your concern is, place it before your local MP, let the case be heard. What is the sense in rioting?” said Nehal Kumar, a resident of Rohini.

The Act itself received widespread support among the attendees. “Where else will Hindus go if not come back to their country?” said Mr. Mishra, echoing the view of several others.