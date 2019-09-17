People praise roads, sewer, schools: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said that people praised the Delhi government’s works in building roads, sewers, schools and mohalla clinics, during ‘Jan Samvaad Yatra’, a public outreach programme conducted by the AAP as it gears up for the Assembly election.

Talking on health care, Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai explained that the Delhi government provides free treatment for accident cases.

“He explained that now these free treatments are not only happening in government hospitals but also in private hospitals. All the expenses are taken care by the Delhi government and also an award is given to people who help an accident-prone victim reach the hospital,” an official statement said.

The yatra is being organised across Delhi under the leadership of Mr. Rai and was held in Jangpura constituency on Monday.

The meeting, attended by residents, MLA Praveen Kumar and other party workers, focused on work done in Jangpura in the last four and a half years by the AAP government.