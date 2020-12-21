People pen letter in blood to PM Modi

A group of people who donated blood at the mobile van parked at Delhi-Haryana’s Singhu border have written a letter in their blood and plan to send it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At least two Ludhiana-based blood banks were set up by at Singhu border on Monday where people donated blood and also wrote a few letters on which — Take back the black laws — is written; a few other papers have people’s names written on them.

“We’ll send these letters to the PM by post or have it delivered in person,” said Taranjeet Singh Nimana from Ludhiana.

Over 30 people had donated blood at the bank in about six hours starting 9 a.m. “We heard people were writing letter in blood here so we came to see and also donated blood. What can be better than helping someone in need,” said Jagdeep Singh.