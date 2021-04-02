People over 45 flock to vaccine centres on Day 1 of new round

They welcome government’s decision to vaccinate those without co-morbidities

Several people, who didn’t fulfill the eligibility criteria for vaccinations earlier, reached the inoculation sites on the first day of the drive being extended for those above 45 years.

The recipients welcomed the decision to extend the coverage to a broader category. They said apprehensions regarding the vaccine have gone down as many people have already been inoculated in the past few months.

Vandana Sharma, a 51-year-old housewife, who visited a multispeciality hospital in Kalkaji, said: “I do not have any co-morbidity and hence I was unable to take the vaccine earlier. Even though I am above 50, I missed the criteria because of this particular issue. I had to wait till it got extended to other categories. In fact, I feel that now it should be extended to other categories as well, including children.”

Several of those waiting in line had their family members vaccinated in the earlier phase.

Neeta Hasija, a 55-year-old resident of Govindpuri, said: “While my husband got vaccinated earlier, I had to wait to be eligible as I missed the mark in the previous category. I am happy that it is being slowly extended to all age groups. The response to the vaccine has also been okay so far and hence, I am more confident of taking the jab now.”

Many of those turning up at the vaccine centre without prior registration were, however, not permitted to take the vaccine. The extension of the category to be covered under the vaccination drive has also brought relief among many who missed the 60-year age mark, in the previous category.

Champa Roy Barman, 59, said: “I couldn’t get vaccinated in the last phase because I missed the age eligibility by just one year. I cannot wait to get vaccinated. It will be a huge relief to get this done, otherwise, there is this constant fear of contracting the virus every time I step out or someone visits.”