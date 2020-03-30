People out on roads without reason to be sent to shelter homes

Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal on Monday told officials to send people, found roaming on roads here without any valid reason, to shelter homes.

“If people are found on roads without curfew passes, they shall be picked up and sent to nearest shelters for quarantine purpose,” an official statement said.

Officials, such persons will be sent to the nearest school, which has been turned into a shelter home for migrant workers and the homeless.

“This is not new and is according to an advisory sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs on March 28,” an official said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia were also part of the meeting.

The L-G also told officials that no movement of people or migrant workers should take place in any area and on the borders of Delhi.

“If any congregation/assembly of people is observed anywhere, the DCs and DCPs concerned will be held responsible. If any migrants/labourers are found on the roads, they should be taken to the nearest shelters to provide all assistance,” the statement said.

“Social distancing should be maintained under all circumstances. Even at the dispensing places of essential services, proper marking should be provided to enforce social distancing. Social distancing should also be maintained at DUSIB/night shelters or home shelters or where the food is distributed,” a direction by the L-G stated.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the media on Monday, said that security across the borders of Delhi has been increased. He said that civil defence officers and policemen have been deployed in such areas to stop people from entering into the city.